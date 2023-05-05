State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,370 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $43,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.01 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

