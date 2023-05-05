Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 16,696 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,696 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Nucor worth $17,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nucor by 305.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $139.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.54. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

