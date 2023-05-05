State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,520 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $40,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.50. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $387.68.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

