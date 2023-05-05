Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,311 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,512 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.