Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 80 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,442,000 after acquiring an additional 700,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after acquiring an additional 640,598 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,425,000 after acquiring an additional 600,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.08.

NYSE PH opened at $322.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.20 and a 200-day moving average of $314.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

