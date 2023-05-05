Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 839 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in NIKE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
NIKE Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $123.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.74.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIKE (NKE)
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
- 3 Auto Industry Stocks with Above-Market Dividend Yields
- Builders FirstSource Hit An All Time High, Will It Hold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.