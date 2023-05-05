Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 839 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in NIKE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $123.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

