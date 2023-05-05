Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 12,902 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 310.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IPG opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

