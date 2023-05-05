State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $41.28 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $41,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE stock opened at $139.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

