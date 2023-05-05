Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2 %

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $108.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

