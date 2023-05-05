Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.