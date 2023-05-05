Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $172.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.83 and a 200-day moving average of $154.28. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

