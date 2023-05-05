Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,813 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $222.41 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.