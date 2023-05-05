State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,300 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Hershey worth $39,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

HSY opened at $274.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.41. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

