State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 41,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,973,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $48,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $37.49 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

