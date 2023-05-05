State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $40.92 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Realty Income worth $40,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

