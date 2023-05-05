Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,467 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.8 %

EA stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,365.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.