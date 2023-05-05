CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

CF Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NYSE CF opened at $70.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.87. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $67.95 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 368,017 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,173,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

