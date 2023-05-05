CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

CDW Trading Down 0.7 %

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CDW stock opened at $163.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

See Also

