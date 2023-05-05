Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Generac worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $441,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $109.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $299.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.88.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.