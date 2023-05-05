Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Stock Down 6.3 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.