Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $49.88 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.