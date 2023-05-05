Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.90 and its 200-day moving average is $130.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

