Highland Capital Management LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autoliv Stock Down 2.5 %

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

ALV stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

