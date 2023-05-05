Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $52,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Hess by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hess by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hess by 51.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

Hess Stock Performance

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,678.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $130.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

