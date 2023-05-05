WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 99.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WEX by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total transaction of $486,467.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,889 shares in the company, valued at $767,805.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total value of $486,467.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,805.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $169.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.83.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.90.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

