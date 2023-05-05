Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.09.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

