State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $39.91 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $39,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after buying an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after buying an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,465,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average is $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

