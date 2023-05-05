Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $75.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

