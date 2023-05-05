6,104 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $155.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.24.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

