State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,580 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $38,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 131.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.87.

SBAC opened at $238.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

