Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $661,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $456.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $468.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

