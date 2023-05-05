Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Owens Corning by 806.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 981,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 139.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 668,768 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,560,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 511,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,811,000 after buying an additional 249,758 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

NYSE OC opened at $103.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.03.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.