Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,826 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

HAL opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

