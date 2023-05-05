9,040 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,040 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after buying an additional 1,241,290 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after buying an additional 622,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Halliburton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after buying an additional 998,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

NYSE HAL opened at $29.02 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

