Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 935 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 17.95, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

