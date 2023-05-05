Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,243 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $17,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edison International Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EIX opened at $72.49 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

