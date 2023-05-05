Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $284,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,619 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $190.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $199.10.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

