Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 4.4 %

NVO stock opened at $160.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

