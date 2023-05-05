Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 9,313 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,501,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,824,000 after buying an additional 158,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.45 and its 200 day moving average is $331.50. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $387.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

