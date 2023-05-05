TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 147595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

