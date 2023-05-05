5,269 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,509,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,260,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 6.2 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average of $171.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

