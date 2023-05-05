Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 84,146 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,146 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $23,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

CNC opened at $67.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

