Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 798,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 495,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

