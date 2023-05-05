Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $514.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

