UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in UGI were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UGI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in UGI by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in UGI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

