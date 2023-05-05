Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 63,800 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 126.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Albemarle worth $24,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.30.

NYSE:ALB opened at $175.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.67. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

