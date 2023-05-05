Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 213,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 59,108 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $668,793.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,896.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $668,793.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,896.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $158.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.64%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

