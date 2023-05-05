Toronto Dominion Bank Has $24.83 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,251 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Realty Income worth $24,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after buying an additional 1,419,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after buying an additional 301,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,219 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

