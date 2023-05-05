Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,420 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,030,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.55.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

