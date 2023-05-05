Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 173.12%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Piper Sandler raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

